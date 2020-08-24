More Monsoon Rains predicted in the country during the week

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Impact: Risk of urban flooding/flash flooding and water logging in Lower Sindh

Met office informed that strong monsoon currents will continue to penetrate in the Country during the current week. In Southern parts from Monday to Wednesday and in upper parts from Tuesday to Thursday. Under the influence of this system:

Rain/wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Monday and Tuesday.

Widespread rain/wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Tuesday to Thursday.

Note:

Heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding/water logging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin from Monday to Tuesday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in hill torrents of Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the period.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad on Wednesday and Thursday and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All Concerned Authorities are advised to remain ALERT.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9250360

Fax: +92-51-9250368

Email: pmd@pmd.gov.pk

Website: www.pmd.gov.pk

