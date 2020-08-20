More Rains predicted in Sindh from Friday to Monday
Islamabad, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Met office informed that strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system:
Rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi from Friday to Monday.
Rain-thundershower are also expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, D. G Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rajanpur on Friday and Saturday.
