More Rains with wind-thunderstorm predicted in coming days

April 16, 2020

Islamabad, April 16, 2020 (PPI-OT): A westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Thursday (night) and likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Friday and may persist in upper parts till Monday. Under the influence of this westerly wave, following weather is expected in coming days:

Rain wind-thunderstorm (a few hailstorms) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, M.B. Din, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Shiekupura, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Rain thunderstorm is also expected in Chagai, Noshuki, Quetta, Zhob, Harnai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Loralai, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, R.Y. Khan, Bahwalnagar and Bahawalpur from Thursday (night) to Friday.

For more information, contact:

National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC)

Pakistan Meteorological Department

Headquarter Office, Sector H-8/2, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-111-638-638

Email: nwfc@pmd.gov.pk

Website: http://nwfc.pmd.gov.pk

