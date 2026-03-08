﻿More than 15 passengers seriously injured as van overturns on Sabu Rahu Bypass in Sakrand

More than fifteen people were seriously injured after a passenger van overturned following a technical fault on the Sabu Rahu bypass this morning.

The Suzuki van, carrying fifteen to twenty people, had a broken axle, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

It was learned that the passengers were members of the Kohli community and were traveling from Mithi to Sakrand at the time of the accident.

After emergency services were notified, a Hamdard free ambulance transported the injured to the Taluka Hospital for initial treatment.

Eight seriously injured individuals have been moved to Nawabshah District Hospital for further specialized medical attention.