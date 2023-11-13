Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach

LAHORE: Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team, PCB said on Monday.

The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.