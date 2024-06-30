Violent protests broke out in Hiranagar area of Kathua district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as the occupation authorities attempted to demolish a mosque during a so-called anti-encroachment operation in the area.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian authorities initiated the anti-encroachment drive, targeting houses belonging to the Muslim Gujjar-Bakarwal community in Hiranagar.
When the demolition of the mosque commenced, Muslim residents fiercely resisted by hurling stones at police personnel. This confrontation resulted in injuries to at least six Indian police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manjeet Singh.