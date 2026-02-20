According to SSP West Tariq Elahi Mastoi, after a police encounter in the Pirabad area, a most-wanted fugitive suspect, who is the ringleader of a major drug gang and for whom a head money of one million rupees was set, has been arrested in a severely injured state.
The operation was initiated on a secret tip-off. Authorities stated that the suspects, in an attempt to evade arrest, opened fire on the police party, prompting the law enforcement personnel to retaliate.
During the intense exchange of fire, a police mobile van was damaged after being hit by three bullets. SSP West confirmed that the most-wanted suspect, along with his two accomplices, was arrested in an injured state.
Under the cover of continuous firing, four armed associates managed to escape. Mr. Mastoi stated that the area has been cordoned off and a comprehensive search operation is underway to search for and arrest the remaining fugitives.
The main suspect, Ameer Bakhsh alias Badshah, was highly wanted in more than 11 cases of serious crimes. He had previously fled the city and was allegedly running his drug network from afar.
A large cache was recovered from the arrested individuals, including a mini rifle, two pistols with ammunition, and a large quantity of crystal meth (ice) and hashish worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. Mobile phones and cash were also seized.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ameer Bakhsh son of Manzoor (the suspect with the head money), Najeebullah alias Jugnu son of Qalandar, and Farooq son of Abbas.
The injured suspects are being transferred to a medical center for treatment. A spokesperson for SSP District West stated that legal proceedings have been initiated and authorities are working to obtain further records of the suspects.