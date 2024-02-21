Mother language is recognition of any nation, tells Balochistan governor

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan, Malak Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, has said that harmony and solidarity among different languages and cultures is inevitable to be promoted in that global village.

In his message issued here on Wednesday on the eve of International Mother Language Day, he said that purpose of marking International Mother Language Day-2024 was to create awareness about linguistic and cultural diversity about mother languages and promote multilingualism.

Kakar said that mother language is not only the recognition of any nation but is the spirit of any national culture. He said charter of United Nations and Pakistan’s 1973 constitution had guaranteed the preservation and promotion of mother languages. He said that it was incumbent upon every conscious man to accord to as respect to every language of the world as he respected his own mother language