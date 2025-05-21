A 26yearold mother of two, Ram Bai Shoja Geno Kolhi, committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in her house in Goth Darro Kolhi near Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Tuesday morning.
The reasons behind the suicide have not yet been determined, and the body has been taken to the Taluka Hospital Kot Ghulam Muhammad for a postmortem.
The police have started a further investigation into the matter and stated that the cause of death will be revealed only after the investigation is complete.
According to the initial police report, no evidence or information has yet been found that clarifies the reasons for the suicide. The investigation is ongoing to determine any possible cause.