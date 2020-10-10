Mother, son, daughter electrocuted near Golarchi

Golarchi:Three members of a family, including a mother, her son and daughter, were electrocuted near Golarchi on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, Meeran Kulhi, her son Parkash and daughter Lakhi, were harvesting rice crop when HESCO’s electric wire fell on them in village Mehmood Khoso near Golarchi. As a result, they suffered severe electric shocks and died on the spot.

Local people said that a fire erupted soon after the falling of the live electric wire. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs. The heirs blamed the incident on HESCO and demanded justice. Police have started a probe into the incident. A mourning atmosphere was prevalent in the village.