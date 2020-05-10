Mothers’ Day: Info Minister salutes mothers of martyrs

May 10, 2020

Islamabad, May 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz says on Mothers’ Day, we especially salute to the mothers of martyrs, who offered great sacrifice of their sons. In a tweet on Sunday, he said mothers of Pakistan are distinctive in the world as they thank Almighty Allah on martyrdom of their sons. The Minister said the nation salutes to Major Nadeem Abbas and other security personnel, who embraced martyrdom in a landmine blast in Balochistan, as well as their mothers and families. These heroes are our pride.

