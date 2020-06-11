MoU about indigenous development of Electro Medical devices signed

June 11, 2020

Islamabad, June 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): A Memorandum of Understanding regarding indigenous development of Electro Medical devices was signed between Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Health. A ceremony in this regard was held at National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad on Thursday.

Ministers for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council and Chief Executive Officer Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) were present on the occasion.

The framework under this mechanism would spark off innovation and local engineering solution in this field and will improve healthcare facilities. This initiative will open way forward for the innovators to invest multiple Electro Medical equipment in Pakistani. Currently, Electro Medical devices are being regulated by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and 15 ventilators are in various phases of trials. Machine trials of 4 ventilators by PEC will be completed by the end of current week.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Pakistan is in a position to export personal protective equipment. He said currently, exports orders worth 10 million dollars are pending. He said that his ministry will also enhance cooperation with local surgical goods manufacturing companies. Dr Zafar Mirza said we have improved health care system in Pakistan and soon we will be locally manufacturing ventilators.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts