MoU inked to eliminate corruption

QUETTA:Chief Minister’s Inspection Team and NAB Balochistan region inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

A statement issued here on Sunday says, a function was held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat to sign MoU for taking joint steps to eliminate the menace of corruption.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar and Director General, NAB Balochistan region Farmanullah Khan were also present. MOU was signed by Director, NAB Balochistan Zahid Sheikh and Chairman, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Balochistan, Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta.

Meanwhile, All Balochistan CTSP Shortlisted Teachers Forums has warned that if the appointment orders of candidates shortlisted by CTSP for appointment in Secondary Education Department were not issued, future course of action including date for staging protest sit-in would be announced in a press conference on Friday.

These views were expressed by Rehmatullah Yasinzai, Chairman, All Balochistan CTSP Shortlisted Teachers Forums while talking to media in the protest camp set up outside Quetta Press Club here on Tuesday. He called on authorities to issue appointment orders of shortlisted candidates.