A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service in Sindh. A ceremony was held at the Sindh Government Officers Club, Karachi, where the MoU was signed under the patronage of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, representatives of the private sector, and others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Memon said that the project reflects the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that the Sindh government has taken the lead in the transport sector, and its projects have influenced many countries around the world. He added that the Pink Bus Service includes female drivers and conductors and has been widely appreciated, while EV buses were launched in Pakistan for the first time, along with the introduction of Pink EV scooties. The aim of these projects is to empower women and bring them forward.

He said that when the Pink Scooties scheme was launched, only 160 women had licenses, but now 20,000 women have applied. The Sindh government is also providing free scooty training to women and encouraging them to come forward, as this is how positive change is achieved in society. He added that the aim of the Pink EV Taxi Service is to promote a sense of security among women and provide a safe environment so they can play an effective role in society. He also noted that women are now serving as pilots of firefighting aircraft. He thanked Sindh Bank and other stakeholders for their important role in the project and said that the effects of war are long-lasting, so it is the responsibility of governments to create employment opportunities for youth. He added that this project is part of that effort.

Memon said that whenever vehicles are purchased, the Sindh government prioritizes EVs. He noted that EVs are being imported into Pakistan from various countries and are gaining public preference. He added that there is a plan to establish an EV manufacturing plant in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and encouraged industrialists to invest in this sector. In response to a question, he said that many people were claiming credit for the green passport; however, after India’s defeat, it is now being viewed with respect worldwide. He added that Pakistan plays an important role in the region and criticized the Indian Foreign Minister for using inappropriate language, saying it reflects a lack of arguments. He credited national unity, the efforts of the federal government, and the Pakistan Armed Forces for this success.

Responding to a question about inflation, he said that governments are working on the issue and developing joint strategies, with serious steps being taken to control inflation. In response to another question, he said that there should be no compromise on matters related to the country under any circumstances. Referring to PTI’s letters to the IMF, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had written that Pakistan should not be given a loan, and added that such actions harm the country. He made it clear that anything that harms Pakistan is unacceptable. He further stated that all transport department projects are transparent and that several companies are interested in investing in the EV taxi project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment Qasim Naveed Qamar said that it was a pleasure to be part of the program and that the participation of SEDF, a subsidiary of the Investment Department, was a source of pride. He said that improving transport has long been a shared goal, and that Sindh Bank has played a significant role in social development. He appreciated SEDF’s performance and said that people have benefited from its efforts. He added that the Punjab government has also initiated a similar program, and the federal government is considering the same approach, with public welfare measures implemented through this platform over the past ten years.

President Sindh Bank Anwar Sheikh said that given current environmental conditions, EVs are the need of the hour. He extended his best wishes to the Sindh government, the Transport Department, and SMTA. Deputy CEO Sindh Bank Asad Shah, addressing the ceremony, said that it was an honor to be part of the project.