MOUs were signed between Punjab Police and Ehsaas Rehabilitation Centre, AAS Indus Rehab, Grace Rehab and Phonix Foundation for research and development

Lahore, April 04, 2023 (PPI-OT):Homeless and destitute children and youths deserving of social attention and support will be taken to the relevant institutions after registration in Police Protection Centers where they will be treated and rehabilitated. The police teams under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar are actively engaged to eradicate crimes and protect the lives and property of citizens across the province.

Under the supervision of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, the crackdown against habitual and professional criminals and anti-social elements is underway, in which thousands of criminals have been arrested and imprisoned, while at the same time stolen property worth crores of rupees and hundreds of stolen motorcycles and vehicles have also been recovered and handed over to their owners.

According to the details, during the last 70 days, the teams of Punjab Police arrested more than 62 thousand proclaimed offenders in various crimes in the province, including 3300 of A category involved in other serious crimes i.e. murder, dacoity, robbery and kidnapping for ransom and 21332 criminals and proclaimed offenders involved in other various crimes.

Police teams arrested 965 dacoit gangs across the province and recovered more than Rs 72 crore worth of stolen property. 118 stolen vehicles and 1682 motorcycles were recovered from criminals in various incidents. Similarly, 7197 cases against drugs were registered across the province and 7344 accused were arrested while more than 3200 kg of drugs were recovered. CTD teams arrested 69 terrorists and miscreants in 301 intelligence-based operations. 4 dangerous terrorists met their logical end in the firing incidents at CTD.

Dacoits and criminals fired 139 times on the police in response to which 61 dacoits and bandits were killed. In the above incidents, 80 dangerous robbers, bandits and anti-social elements were rushed to the hospital with injuries. One policeman was martyred while 21 policemen were injured in such attacks by the miscreants. Police registered 26,989 FIRs, including 121 FIRs of dacoity, 10,289 FIRs of robbery and 16,579 FIRs of motor vehicle theft.

On the direction of IG Punjab, priority measures for the welfare of the force are underway and 2.2 billion rupees have been spent under various categories of welfare, including 662 million for medical expenses of police personnel, 286 million as wedding gifts and 253 million were given for educational scholarships, 30 million rupees for burial expenses, 133 million rupees for maintenance allowance and 85 million rupees were given for the last basic pay.

IG Punjab has directed to beef up security arrangements of mosques, Imambargahs and other sensitive religious places in connection with Ramadan. He directed that patrol teams of Dolphin, Peru should increase their patrolling plan and working hours.

On the direction of IG Punjab, a departmental promotion committee session was held at the Central Police Office, in which 15 senior scale stenographers were promoted to the rank of private secretary and one private secretary Abdul Qadir to the post of Assistant Director as per merit and seniority.

Among the senior scale stenographers promoted to the posts of private secretary are Rana Muhammad Akram Khan, Muhammad Ayub, Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Aqeel and Muhammad Ibrahim, Syed Muhammad Salman, Asif Jilani, Wasim Saleem, Wasim Mehboob Alam, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Irfan Tahir, Syed Naveed Anjum Zaidi, Imtiaz Yusuf and Ghulam Fareed.

AIG Admin and Security Amara Athar issued notifications for promoted Stenographers and Assistant Director. IG Punjab has issued instructions to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold promotion board sessions regularly in their regions and districts and the ACRs of the employees whose ACRs are incomplete should be completed as soon as possible so that promotion eligible staff may be given their departmental right without delay.

He further said that notifications of those promoted in the Promotion Board Sessions should be sent to the Central Police Office at the earliest.

Furthermore, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that for the rehabilitation of helpless and homeless children and youth trapped in the mire of drugs addiction, preferential measures shall be taken from the platform of Punjab Police Protection Centers.

IG Punjab said that to provide medical aid and social security to these helpless children and youth, the Punjab Police and four private organizations working in this regard have agreed to take joint measures, through which homeless and helpless children and youth will be made useful citizens of the society through rehabilitation.

According to the details, IG Punjab and officers and heads of four institutions Ehsaas Rehabilitation Center, Aas Indus Rehab, Grace Rehab and Phonix Foundation for Research and Development signed the MoUs in a ceremony held at Central Police office.

The Punjab Police and the four institutions will work together to provide treatment and rehabilitation to children and youth trapped in the mire of addiction.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that these children and youth who deserve social attention and support will be brought to the relevant institutions after registration in the police protection centers where the doctors and experts of these institutions will rid the children and youth of the scourge of addiction and they will be made useful citizens by mutual efforts.

In the ceremony, SP Operations Model Town Lahore Amara Shirazi gave a presentation about the problems and situation of homeless children and youth trapped in the scourge of addiction.

Mohammad Nadeem Ashraf Chaudhry, CEO of Ehsaas Rehab Center while appreciating the project of Punjab Police said that this initiative of Punjab Police to rehabilitate homeless children and youth addicted to drugs is commendable.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Chairman Grace International Rehab Center, said that the future of hundreds of destitute children and youth is beginning to brighten the future of such children with these efforts at the public and private levels.

Dr Zahra Moazzam Provincial head AAas Rehab trust said that due to the measures taken under the MOUs, children and youth trapped in the quagmire of addiction will be saved from participating in the world of crime.

Dr. Noor-ul-Zaman Rafiq, Phonix Foundation for Research and Development, said that the protection centers of Punjab Police are leading to play a very effective role in community policing and the new project will also be an important milestone in the service of humanity.

DIG R and D Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar, SP Operations Model Town Lahore Amara Shirazi, MS Fountain House Dr. Imran, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Umair and other officers were also present on this occasion.

