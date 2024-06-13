Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called on members of provincial assembly (MPAs) from different districts of Punjab.
MPAs, Saud Majeed, Malik Khalid Mehmood, and Adnan Afzal Chatta met with CM Maryam Nawaz. MPAs commended the Punjab government’s field hospitals and clinic on-wheels project.
MPA’s also hailed the welfare and development projects of Maryam Nawaz in her province within 100 days.
MPA’s have also informed the CM Maryam Nawaz about the issues and needs of their constituencies. MPAs affirmed that field hospitals and clinic on-wheels projects were providing relief to public on their door-step.
CM Maryam Nawaz announced that field hospitals, and clinic on-wheels project was being expanded. She also highlighted that health sector matters were being monitored day and night. She also stated that upgradation of basic health units across Punjab were in the completion phase.