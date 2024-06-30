Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has completed several projects in many areas of the province including Bolan, Quetta, Ziarat and Harnai with the cost of seven hundred and forty three million rupees.
According to a report on Sunday, these projects include health, education, water supply schemes, electricity and gas supply and infrastructure development. Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan (North) are providing security cover to these projects.
According to MPCL Regional Manager Intisab Naseer, around forty five houses were constructed for deserving people which were destroyed due to floods. He further said job opportunities were also provided to locals.
The people of Balochistan are being taken forward in terms of education and development as they are benefiting from resources of province. The benefits of all these resources reaching the local people refute propaganda that the natural resources of the province are not contributing to the progress of the province. The initiative to transfer economic benefits from Balochistan’s natural resources to the local population is currently in progress.