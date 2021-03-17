MPCL Wins 1st Position for Best Employment Practices

Islamabad, March 17, 2021 (PPI-OT): MPCL has won 1st Prize for Best Employment Practices in the category of Medium National Companies, at 8th Employer of the Year Award 2020. The Award Ceremony was organised by the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan on 12th March 2021 in Karachi. President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest. This is the Fourth year in a row that MPCL has won the 1st Prize for Best Employment Practices.

The Awards recognise MPCL’s excellence in corporate, general management, HRM and employment practices, labour laws and core International Labour Standards compliance, working conditions, health and safety at work, CSR, training and skill development initiatives, compliance with social protection floors, strategic alignment with sustainable development goals and women empowerment.

MPCL takes pride in creating a safe work environment which is conducive for management and development of talent. The Company makes all-out efforts to attract, develop and retain top-of-the-line professionals from the market. As a result of pro-active and employee-friendly policies and practices, MPCL has emerged as an employer of choice for fresh talent and experienced professionals alike.

