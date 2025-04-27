Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM Pakistan) has announced a protest demonstration against Indian aggression and provocations at the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.
The central committee of MQM Pakistan expressed deep concern over India’s unilateral withdrawal from the Indus Waters Treaty and demanded that the United Nations Security Council take notice of it.
During the central committee meeting, Indian actions were termed a violation of international laws, and it was stated that they pose a threat to the peace and security of the region. The committee clarified that all provinces and nations of Pakistan are united against Indian aggression and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces.
MQM Pakistan has appealed to the business community, religious scholars, lawyers, students, teachers, human rights organizations, and civil society in Karachi to participate fully in the protest demonstration. The purpose of the protest is to oppose Indian actions and demonstrate national solidarity.
The central committee stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces are ready to defend the homeland and have the full capability to respond to any provocations. The protest demonstration will be held on 27 April at 6 PM at the Karachi Press Club.