Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, in response to Farooq Sattar’s press conference, said that MQM is still stuck in a cycle of negative thinking. He emphasized the Peoples Party’s efforts to promote national unity and bridge the divide between urban and rural Sindh. Siddiqui also mentioned Sattar and his faction of MQM’s alleged involvement in past violent incidents and illegal activities in Karachi.
Siddiqui questioned MQM’s resistance to the new vehicle registration plates, suggesting that it aids criminal activities. He claimed the party’s stance hinders crime prevention efforts. The spokesperson dismissed their concerns about the inclusion of the Ajrak design as a pretext, arguing that MQM understands that the modern plates will help identify and apprehend criminals. He defended the Ajrak as a cultural symbol of Sindh and the wider region.
The spokesperson stated that attempts to create division in Sindh will fail. He termed the demands for resignations over poor infrastructure as political drama. Siddiqui accused MQM of paralyzing institutions during their tenure in power, and contrasted this with the Sindh government’s current province-wide development initiatives.