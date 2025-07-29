Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) will commence Independence Day celebrations from August 1st, incorporating the narrative of “Maraka-e-Haq” (Battle for Rights). The party’s chairman, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, made the announcement at a press conference at the MQM Bahadurabad center.
The party plans to hold events throughout the country, highlighting the significance of Independence Day this year, along with the ongoing campaign for rights. Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of Karachi and other urban centers of Sindh, terming them the “engine” of the country’s progress and underscoring the role of their inhabitants’ forefathers in the creation of Pakistan.
The planned celebrations will begin with a visit to the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum on August 1st and culminate with a “Shab-e-Azadi” (Independence Night) event at Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad on August 13th. Dr. Siddiqui, emphasizing the party’s commitment to the people of Karachi, stated that their safety and security are the responsibility of MQM-P.