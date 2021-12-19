Mr Jasper Wieck, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, today 

Rawalpindi, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mr Jasper Wieck, Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan (SRAP) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration / partnership in Humanitarian measures were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values Germany’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. COAS said that the world can ill afford to have an unstable Afghanistan, prone to economic collapse. COAS stressed upon the need for global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

