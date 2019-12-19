Mr. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry assumed the charge of Chief Executive Officer of National Productivity Organization

December 19, 2019

Islamabad, December 19, 2019 (PPI-OT): Mr. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI and P), Government of Pakistan for a period of 3 years.

With professional working experience of more than 28 years at various key positions, his last position was Chief Executive Officer, Technology Up-gradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC). He has diverse experience of SME Development, Innovation and Technology Up-Gradation, Enterprise Development and Project Management. He has worked closely with stakeholders representing Federal / Provincial Governments, private sector and donor agencies (World Bank, JICA, UNIDO, UNDP and GIZ etc.).

He earned his Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from U.E.T., Lahore and also holds Advance Diploma in Business Management from London, UK under British Council Scholarship. He has attended various executive courses from the World’s leading institutes including CASIN Switzerland, USQ Australia, ABE London UK and JPC Tokyo Japan etc.

Earlier he has served as CEO SMEDA, MoI and P the leading SME development agency of the Government of Pakistan. He led the process of institutional reform at SMEDA that resulted in launch of new initiatives and partnerships with stakeholders from the private sector, as well as international development agencies. Before joining SMEDA, he had worked on leading positions in Agriculture Department, Government of Punjab, Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Center (PITAC) and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC).

With strong leadership qualities, he has played an instrumental role in bringing about a paradigm shift to uplift and develop SMEs in Pakistan, especially in the area of technology innovation and upgradation and skills development. It is envisioned that under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry, NPO Pakistan will be further strengthened and continue its productivity journey for making Pakistan more productive and competitive.

