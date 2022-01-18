Mr. Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister met with H.E Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan 

Islamabad, January 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):H.E Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan called on Mr. Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (HR and D) in his office here today 12th January 2022 and exchanged views on bilateral friendly relations, matters of mutual interests with special focus on export of Pakistan manpower to Japan. Both the countries have already signed Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) under which Japan will hire Pakistan work force in their various required sectors.

While appreciating the Japanese Government for opening work visas for Pakistanis, the Advisor reiterated the combined efforts for early hiring of the work force from Pakistan as it has potential manpower to meet Japanese Market requirements. The Advisor to the Prime Minister also urged close coordination between relevant officials of both the countries regarding data sharing of migrant workers in order to ensure timely departure of workers and protection of their rights.

