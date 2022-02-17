Mubarak Centre: CM to attend agreement signing ceremony in Dubai

Lahore, February 17, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would go to Dubai on a 3-day visit on February 19 to attend the agreement-signing ceremony between the Punjab government and the Dhabi Group to resume the construction of the Mubarak Center.

He would also hold meetings with senior officials of the Dhabi Group. The CM chaired a meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the agreement to be signed with the Dhabi Group. The CM stated that a conducive environment was provided for the investment.

A business-friendly environment has been promoted and foreign investors were being given every possible facility, he emphasised. The investment would be given full protection in Punjab and the Mubarak Center would promote trade and economic activities, he added. Chairman P and D, secretary finance and others attended the meeting.

