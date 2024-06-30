Hindu shopkeepers were looted on Saturday near Station Chowk area of Dalbandin.
According to a report, the unidentified robbers riding a motorcycle snatched expensive mobiles from Hindu shopkeeper Aneel Kumar, son of Phelaj Rae, and Rs15,000 from another Hindu shopkeeper Omeyat Raj near Station Chowk area of Dalbandin.
The muggers managed to escape after snatching belongings of Hindu shopkeepers. Expressing grave concern over the incident, Hindu community called on the authorities to arrest the snatchers and ensure the recovery of stolen good. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.