Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal clinches title of 25th chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2021

Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Closing ceremony of 25th Chief of The Naval Staff Open Golf Championship 2021 held at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi grace the occasion as Chief Guest. The four days long Golf Championship, held from 08 to 11 July 2021, has become a major event in golfing circles since 1995. The categories in the championship included 36 holes each for KGC Professionals/ Caddies, Senior Contestants Professionals, Junior Professionals, seniors and Ladies. 18 holes matches were played for juniors (Cat A and amp; B), 9 holes for Veterans and 72 holes each for Amateurs and amp; Professionals.

With prize money of PKR 8.5 M, the event continues to be the highest prize money golf event of the country. In addition, several prizes were also awarded to the winners of different categories. More than 600 enthusiast golfers participated in the championship that attracted golfers across the country. Chief of the Naval Staff, while speaking at the occasion appreciated KGC staff and the organizers for seamless conduct of the championship and congratulated the winners for their remarkable success. Naval Chief also lauded standard of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment.

He further said that Pakistan Navy takes pride in promoting healthy sports in the country. Towards the end, the winner of Championship, Mr. Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal also thanked Pakistan Navy and the sponsors for organising the mega event that provided excellent golfing opportunity for all. The Ceremony was attended by various dignitaries including organisers, sponsors, and golf community and media fraternity.

