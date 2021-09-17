Multan police arrested seven proclaimed offenders in crackdown

MULTAN: Multan police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders (POs) who were wanted in serious crime offences during crackdown launched here Friday.

Police spokesman said, action was initiated in jurisdiction of different police stations including Police Station Qureshi, Shah Jamal and Daera Din Panah. Arrested accused were identified as Muhammed Zafar, Muhammed Ashraf, Abdustar, Abdul Razzaq, Ejaz Hussain, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Rafiq.

Police have recovered pistol with five bullets from Muhammed Zafar, 550 gm churs from Muhammed Ashraf, 25 liter local made wine with manufacturing material from Abdustar, 20 litre wine from Abdur Razzaq, 380 gm churs from Ejaz Hussain, 1100 gm churs from Umar Farooq and 30 bore pistol from accused Muhammed Rafiq. Spokesman said, all of the accused were nabbed on the basis of anonymous tip off. Further investigation was underway.