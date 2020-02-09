Multihued craftsman fair concluded at arts council as artisans transmit their feelings through their pure handicrafts

February 9, 2020

Karachi, February 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): A two days multihued “Hunarmand Crafts Melo, 2020”, organized under the supervision of Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company (SITCO), in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT), an initiative sponsored by the Sindh government concluded at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on Sunday. The Craftsman fair was aimed at promoting beautiful traditional handicrafts of the province that included decorative domestic objects, ornaments, pottery, clothing and other objects. Artisans from far-flung areas of the province put on display their handmade attractive and eye-catching articles including, ornaments, pottery, hand-woven clothes and blankets, handmade jeweller, quilts stitched by hand, clothing and ceramics.

More than 100 artisans put on display their handmade products. Besides, food stalls were also set up that offered traditional cuisines. People from all walks of life poured in to attend the handicrafts fair. Showing their love for traditional handicrafts they purchased a lot of their favourite articles directly from the artisans on both days of the fair. Sindh Indigenous and Traditional Crafts Company had been sponsored and established by Sindh Culture Department with an aim of reviving those handicrafts of the province which were dying.

SITCO bore the lodging and boarding expenses of artisans and they were also given the stalls free of cost. People, especially women interested in handicrafts and clothing included lawn and silk suits, block printing, gota Kinari, Chunri, Woolen Shawls, Khaddar, sussi came in number to see and purchase alluring articles on display. They also showed their interest in crafts of baskets, table sets, basketry, bead work, pottery, ceramics, metal work, wooden artifact, carpet, stone carving and other stuff made up of palm trees’ branches and leaves. Besides, embroider frocks, wallets, purses, bracelets, key chains, bangles and trousers were also the items attracted lot of visitors. People also enjoyed traditional food on festival’s sidelines.

The objective of the “Hunarmand Crafts Melo 2020” was not only to preserve and promote traditional handicrafts, but also to give an opportunity to those home-based workers who lived in far-flung areas of the province to come up and exhibit and sell their work directly without being exploited by the middlemen. These exhibitors also wished that if given an opportunity they would turn up again with more beautiful and attractive handicrafts in near future. On the other hand, the people also wished that these types of exhibition be made a regular feature.

The family festival continued for two days and concluded on Sunday evening with a musical night in which renowned artists Sanam Marvi, Akhtar Channal Zehri and Sohno Faqir complimented the sounds of Sindh. Abdul Hamid Akhund, Executive Secretary, Sindh Indigenous and Tradional Crafts Company, was of the opinion that this craftsman’s fair once again proved that the Sindh province was rich in artisanship. He said that this also gave an opportunity to handicrafts’ lovers to purchase their desired articles directly from the artisans. Abdul Hamid Akhund said that SITCO was considering making this craft fair a regular feature.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Directorate of Press Information

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts