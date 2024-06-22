Chairman Safoora Town Rashid Khaskheli ensured availability of ring slabs and covers for open manholes in various union committees.
In a statement issued today, Mr Khaskheli said that since taking charge as chairman Safoora Town, the scope of municipal services had been expanded, despite provision of less machinery from the defunct DMC East.
During Eid-ul-Azha days, Safoora Town, relying on itself, prepared a backup plan and made it viable during Eid days and provided a clean environment to the residents of the town, he added.
Before monsoon and Muharramul Haram, municipal facilities would be provided to the residents of Safoora town while work had been started to cleanse drains in various places, he further informed.
Municipal Commissioner Munawar Hussain Mallah said on the occasion that all possible cooperation was being made with the elected local government representatives to keep Safoora Town at the forefront in the municipal services.