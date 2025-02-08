New York: The Consul General of Kosovo, Blerim Reka, met with Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, in New York to discuss mutual interests. The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s recent election to the E-10 of the UN Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and included discussions on Kosovo’s upcoming electoral process.
According to a statement by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Consul General Reka congratulated Pakistan on its role in the Security Council. The dialogue between the two diplomats covered numerous topics of mutual interest, with a focus on international responsibilities and domestic political events.
Ambassador Akram emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to promoting global peace, security, and stability, aligning with the principles of the UN Charter. This commitment will guide Pakistan’s actions during its tenure on the Security Council, indicating a proactive stance in international diplomacy.
