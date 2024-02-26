Munir Akram included among 14 influential diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has been included among 14 influential diplomats and officials at the U.N. in the “Power List” published by a noted news and analysis website.

In introducing Ambassador Akram, the website said he is one of Pakistan’s influential diplomats who is currently serving his second term at the U.N. in New York, after an earlier posting from 2002 to 2008.

It also referred to his stint as president of the UN’s key Economic and Social Council, using the time to press his concept of a new international system for development finance.