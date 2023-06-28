Munir Akram pays tributes to Kashmiris’ heroic freedom struggle in Eid message

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has paid rich tributes to heroic struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He was greeting the UN community and Muslim citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, which is being celebrated in many parts of the world, today.

He said it is appropriate to support all those people confronted by misfortune and oppression; by war and pestilence; by exploitation and foreign occupation.

He said May this Eid bring peace and prosperity to our heroic brothers and sisters in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are making enormous sacrifices to secure their freedom.