Munir wishes China all success as Beijing prepares to host Winter Olympic Games

English Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram has wished China all success as Beijing prepares to host 2022 Winter Olympic Games that coincide with Chinese Lunar New Year. Addressing a virtual ceremony in New York, he said Pakistan is confident that China will organize the Winter Olympics meticulously and make it a spectacular event for the athletes, the Chinese people and the whole world. He said the people of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan greatly admire China’s unprecedented achievements in economic, social, technological and industrial development.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Minister Health Gives One Week to MS THQ Pattoki and Chunian

PPI News Agency

10 UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali

PPI News Agency

Indian paramilitary forces take over marriage halls in Srinagar

PPI News Agency