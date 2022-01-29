Munir wishes China all success as Beijing prepares to host Winter Olympic Games

Islamabad, January 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram has wished China all success as Beijing prepares to host 2022 Winter Olympic Games that coincide with Chinese Lunar New Year. Addressing a virtual ceremony in New York, he said Pakistan is confident that China will organize the Winter Olympics meticulously and make it a spectacular event for the athletes, the Chinese people and the whole world. He said the people of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan greatly admire China’s unprecedented achievements in economic, social, technological and industrial development.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk