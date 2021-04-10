Murad Ali Shah lauds pedestrian bridge designs prepared by NED Varsity Architect students

Karachi, April 10, 2021 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the NED University of Engineering and Technology has proved to be one of the best institutions because its students have contributed a lot in the development of the country. This he said while addressing prize distribution ceremony for competition held between NED students of Architecture department for designing of pedestrian bridges at NED University, City Campus. Those who attended the ceremony include Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P and D Mohammad Waseem and others.

The chief minister was given a presentation about the pedestrian bridges they had designed. Mr Shah said that he was very happy to observe the wonderful work done by students of Architecture towards the pedestrian bridge design competition. “I was told that the competition was designed and conducted in a very short time with an aim to benefit an ongoing exercise of constructing pedestrian bridges at important locations,” he said.

The CM said that after having observed the presentations, he could proudly say that NED students have lived up to the expectation of their prestigious institution. “The entries have shown the in-depth field understanding of the critical locations where they will be constructed,” he said.

Aesthetics, combined with design logic, have made many of these proposals outstanding, Murad Ali Shah said and added he was sure that the KDA team would incorporate the entries according to the actual requirements of the assignment. He urged the students to remain associated with the execution of this public oriented construction exercise. “I can assure you that you all will be immensely proud to see a structure constructed with your contribution inscribed on it,” he said.

The chief minister congratulated the NED team, including Vice Chancellor Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodi, Dr Noman Ahmed, Dr Anila Naeem and faculty members of the Department of Architecture and Planning for ably supervising the assignment. “My felicitations to all the winners,” he said and added “by the way, everyone who participated in this assignment could consider himself a winner because such assignments give you an opportunity to learn and experience the real-life professional challenges that you may come across,” he said. The chief minister distributed the prices among the outstanding students.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019(Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk

The post Murad Ali Shah lauds pedestrian bridge designs prepared by NED Varsity Architect students appeared first on Official News Pakistan.