Murad Ali Shah pays tribute to shaheed policemen

Karachi, August 04, 2021 (PPI-OT): Shah paying rich tribute to the sacrifice of 2,355 policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices against elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace as well as tranquillity would be written in golden words in the annals of the history.

In a statement issued here from CM House, in relation to National Police Memorial Day Mr Shah said that our 2,355 policemen embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists and criminals. “Our police have always been at the forefront while fighting against terrorism, criminality and natural calamities,” he said and added, “our 38 policemen, while performing duties at hospitals, COVID testing and vaccination centres lost their valuable lives too.”

The CM said that, keeping in view the services of Sindh police-their dedication and commitment to the people of the province-he has strengthened the force with the best salary packages and other benefits. “My government will keep looking after the families of the shaheed policemen for which an appropriate mechanism has been evolved,” he said. He saluted the shaheed policemen and offered fateha for them.

For more information, contact:

Press Secretary,

Chief Minister House, Sindh

Tel: +92-21-99202019 (Ext: 336)

Website: www.cmsindh.gov.pk