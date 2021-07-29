Murad Ali Shah urges ulemas to foster unity, observe Ashura as per code of conduct

Karachi, July 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): Owing to dangerous spike in the fourth wave of Coronavirus, situation in Afghanistan and on-going monsoon season Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged Ulemas of different school of thoughts to promote and strengthen sectarian harmony and observe Ashura in accordance with strict code of conduct issued by the government.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of Ulemas of different school of thought here at CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Rangers DG Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Hussain, Adl IG Special Branch Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Karachi Imran Minhas. The ulemas include President Jaffarya Pakistan Maulana Syed Jaffer Naqvi, Allama Syed Shahensha Naqvi, Maulana Mohammad Hussain Masoodi, Maulana Syed Razi Haider, Maulana Syed Baqar Abbas, Allama Syed Furqan Haider, Allama Nisar Ahmed, Allama Syed Baqar Zaidi, Maulana Asghar Naqvi, Syed Shabar Zaidi, Allama Mubashir, S.M Naqi jaffer, Allama Dr Jameel Rathore, Allama Kokab Okarvi, Haji Rafiq Pardesi, Shah Abdul Haq Qadri, Mohammad Saleem Atari, Maulana Tauqir Mustafa, Mohammad Shahid Ghori, Allama Nazir Taqvi, Allama Rahim Jafferi, Maulana Ferozuddin Rehmani, Maulana Manzar-ul-Haq Thanvi and others.

The chief minister said that the fourth wave of COVID-19 has proved to be more dangerous, the monsoon season was in full swing and top of it unrest in Afghanistan was also viewed as serious f. or our law and order. Therefore, the police in consultation of the Shia ulemas/organizations have worked out an agreement and code of conduct. “If you will abide by the agreed plan everything would go smooth and peaceful,” he said.

Mr Shah said that the situation is very serious, therefore irrespective of sectarian and other difference we have to forge unity in our ranks. “We have to respect each other,” he said. Minister Religious Affairs Nasir Shah said that peace committee have been constituted and the Home department has issued code of conduct. Therefore, the peace committees have to play their role and code of conduct must be followed in true letter and spirit.

The ulemas assured the chief minister that the guidelines issued by the government would be followed in true letter and spirit. The ulemas gave suggestions which government assured them to implement for peaceful observance of Ashura.

