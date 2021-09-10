Murad chairs graduation ceremony of sales tax officers

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the Sindh Revenue Board Graduation Ceremony of the under-training Sindh Sales Tax Officers appreciated SRB’s increasing reliance on technology and automation.

The ceremony was attended by Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Chairman SRB Khalid Mahmood, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, SRB advisor Mushtaq Kazmi, leading economist Qaiser Bengali and others on Friday at SRB office, Shaheen Complex.

SRB inducted a batch of 40 Sindh Sales Tax Officers (SSTOs) in March 2021. Their five-month training was conducted by the Sindh Institute of Fiscal Management (SIFM) which is the Training Arm of SRB. The Training covered a vast array of subjects catering to the professional needs of these officers.

Addressing the SSTOs, the Chief Minister Sindh expressed his satisfaction over the successful conduct of the Training Program by SIFM/SRB. He also appreciated the performance of the Sindh Revenue Board in generating substantial revenue for Sindh ever since it was operationalized in 2011. He said that the establishment of SRB would always be a matter of pride for his party and his government.

He hoped that the Graduating SSTOs would serve the SRB and Sindh well and that they would contribute towards optimal collection of revenue for the economic progress and development of the province. The Chief Minister Sindh distributed shields and certificates to the graduating SSTOs.

The Chief Minister also visited the SRB offices and met with the management and staff. The CM urged upon them to work with greater dedication. He also highlighted the need to maintain transparency and to devise systems that are further business friendly. He appreciated SRB’s increasing reliance on technology and automation, which he said, must remain a continuous process.