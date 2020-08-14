Murad says empty-minded people talking about fed rule in Karachi

August 14, 2020

Dadu, August 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there is no any provision in the constitution of Pakistan to carve out Karachi from rest of Sindh and establish federal government rule there. “If anybody has developed such an idea in his mind he should take it out, otherwise people of Sindh are strong enough to thwart such an attempt.”

This he said on Friday while talking to media at FP Protective Bund, at Johi where he met with affected people of flash floods. He was accompanied by Minister Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal, Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero, MNA Rafiq Jamali, MPAs Pir Mujeeb, Shajila Leghari and others.

To a question, Murad Ali Shah brushed aside the impression that federal government rule would be imposed in Karachi to control it directly from Islamabad. “Karachi is not ta tea cup of PTI government in the Center,” he said and added people of Sindh have given mandate to Pakistan Peoples Party to rule the province and its people were strong enough to thwart such a move.

Mr Shah said that there was not any provision in the constitution of Pakistan under which they [fed govt] carve out provincial capital [Karachi] from rest of Sindh and impose federal rule there. “This is a wishful thinking of some politically and constitutionally empty minded people and it would never take place,” he assured.

Briefing sessions: Minister Irrigation Sohail Anwar Siyal told the chief Minister that on August 7, 2020, it heavily rained in Khirthar Mountain Range and generated flash flood in the area. Mr Siyal said on August 8, Irrigation staff reported that water level of Nai Gaj has increased to 28 feet and initially damaged and washed away the Gaj Diversion Bund known as Teer Bhit and within four hours reached FP Bund. The quantum of water was about 250,000 to 300,000 cusecs which created huge pressure on FP Bund from RD-0 to 220, ultimately seven breaches occurred between RD-00 to RD-75.

Breaches: Chief Engineer Irrigation Zarif Khero giving details of the breaches said that a 50-feed wide breach occurred at RD-25, and another 50 feet at RD-42, 40 feet at RD-43, 35 feet RD-44, 90 feet RD-51, 100 feet RD-52 and 160 feet RD-75. The CM was told that overall 240,000 people living 42946 houses situated in 11 union councils and 90 dehs of taluka Johi have been affected badly.

Secretary Works Imran Atta Soomro briefing the CM said that the provincial government 50 roads, measuring over 13 kilometres have been damaged and their restoration would cost around Rs121 million. He further said that 181 school buildings have been damaged in Johi taluka and their restoration would cost Rs443.7 million and 33 water supply schemes have damaged in flash floods would be restored for Rs161.72 million.

Mr Shah was told that there was a 22.53 KM road from Johi to Wahi Pandhi which has been damaged from 12 different spots, including three bridges which have been washed away. The chief minister directed secretary works to start rehabilitation of the roads and make them motorable within a week and then continue its rehabilitation.

Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero and DG PDMA Salman Shah told the chief minister that they have started relief work. The PDMA has distributed 5000 tents, 20,000 ration bags, 5000 mosquito nets, 3000 hygienic kits, 5000 kitchen kits, 10,000 water Jerry cans, 1000 water coolers and 10 motor boats for relief work.

Media talk: Mr Shah, replying to a question about President Asif Zardari’s hearing in NAB on Monday, said that PPP CEC is meeting on Saturday to decide how Mr Zardari would appear. “Mr Zardari is on bail and he has certain health issues despite the fact he has been summoned,” he deplored and added the CEC would take decision how Mr Zardari would appear, who would accompany him on his hearing.

Yet another question, the CM said that he had contested for provincial assembly seat from Sehwan to Johi area and returned. “I have respect for people of this area and being their elected member I’ll be serving them to the best of my abilities,” he said and added that was why he was with them.

