Murad says PPP to seek votes for Asif Zardari from other parties

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that Asif Ali Zardari would return with the highest votes as President of Pakistan for his second tenure.

“I have the honour to propose him for his candidature for the highest constitutional position of the country,” he said while talking to media just after submitting the nomination papers to Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, proposing Asif Ali Zardari as a candidate for the Presidential Election.

PPP leader Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Sardar Shah, Sohail Siyal, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, and others were also present on the occasion.

To a question, Mr Shah said that PPP has a good working relationship with the Muttehida Quami Movement (MQM-P) and they [MQM] have been our coalition partners. “We would seek their voter for Asif Ali Zardari [for his presidential election],” he said and added his party would visit all the political forces in the parliament to seek their vote for Asif Ali Zardari.

In response to a question, Murad Ali Shah stated that the local body system in Sindh was more effective, powerful, and efficient than the local body systems in other provinces. He added that the MQM had taken up the issue of strengthening local bodies in Punjab, where this level/tier of government had not been properly established. He also mentioned that the MQM wanted to replicate the better works of the Sindh government in the local bodies of the Punjab for which it has made an agreement with the PML-N.

When asked about Ali Amin Gandapur's statements, the Chief Minister stated that as an elected Chief Minister of KPK, he will be following the lead of his party's leadership. The Chief Minister also mentioned that it is evident from Ali Amin Gandapur's statements that he is in line with his party leader's views.

Yet to another question, the CM said that he would form his cabinet in consultation with his party leadership.

He said that Chairman PPP has already expressed his reservations against rigging in the general election. “Like in other provinces, we have complaints of rigg in Sindh also for which the party was adopting legal procedure instead of bringing the people onto the roads,” he said.

Murad Shah expressed his respect for all the MPAs, including those from PTI. He mentioned that he has received a warm welcome from PTI MPAs and he is committed to bringing all the MPAs together to serve the people of the province to the best of his abilities.

Earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with more than 30 MPAs, visited the Sindh High Court to propose Asif Ali Zardari as the Presidential Candidate for the upcoming election. PPP MPA Syed Nasir Shah seconded the nomination of Asif Ali Zardari. He told the media that the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held in Islamabad on March 4, 2024.