Murtaza Solangi urges people to diligently perform their national duty to vote

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has urged the people to diligently perform their national duty to vote.

He himself was the first person to cast vote in NA-46 constituency of Islamabad this morning. The Minister reached the polling station before 8 am and cast the first ballot.

Speaking during PTV's election transmission today, he said around 120 million Pakistanis are requested to vote for a candidate or party of their choice as elections are the only way to take the country forward.

The Minister affirmed with satisfaction that continuity of democratic process has prevailed as all speculations about elections during entire tenure of the caretaker government stand rejected today. The Minister said voting is a demonstration of patriotism as democratic future and prosperity of a country depends on it.

He said despite all the difficulties, the people of Pakistan are not disappointed with democracy. He appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan for demonstrating responsibility for conducting the election.