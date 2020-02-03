Murtaza Wahab criticises PTI government over rising inflation, gas and wheat crises

February 3, 2020

Karachi, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Spokesperson Sindh Government and the Provincial Advisor on Law, Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said in a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building, Media Corner that the incompetent government of PTI has snatched bread from the mouth of the common man and hoarders are enjoying in this country.

He said that in 17 months, Imran Khan made only promises and did nothing for the people. Now the record inflation has come in full Pakistan. Due to the failed policies of the present government, the inflation has increased by fourteen percent. He also said that the first gas crisis was created which affected Sindh especially. Now the flour crisis is rising. And the irony is that the sugar crisis has engulfed the entire country.

He added that for the first time in the history of the Pakistan, the State Bank has lost Rs.95 billion in revenue. Answering the questions of the journalists, he said that the Sheikh of the province is giving statement in forum of IG Sindh but the factual politicizes that IG Sindh has failed in policing. In the past fifteen days, the crime rate is the highest level, this is alarming position for the masses of Sindh he added.

