ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Musadik Malik has directed to ensure availability of gas and electricity to the consumers during Sehar and Iftar timings.

Taking charge of his office here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said facilitation of people is amongst the top priorities of the government.

The Minister said efforts are being made to address the issue of circular debt on a durable basis. He said all possible facilitation will be extended to local and foreign investors in the gas and minerals sector.