Islamabad: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of incarcerated Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, urged young Pakistanis to intensify their efforts in promoting the Kashmir cause during a solidarity rally held in Islamabad. Mullick emphasized the role of youth in sustaining the momentum of Kashmir’s struggle for independence from Indian rule.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Mullick’s speech at the rally highlighted the critical importance of annual remembrance and advocacy on behalf of Kashmir. She encouraged the youth to use social media platforms to spread awareness and mobilize support, drawing inspiration from Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam, who believed in the potential and power of young people.
“You can become our powerful voice today,” Mullick said, urging steadfastness and dedication to the Kashmiri cause. She reflected on the enduring resilience of the Kashmiri people, who have faced 77 years of Indian dominance but continue to resist and maintain hope for eventual freedom.
Mullick also critiqued Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar for his recent statements, questioning the credibility of his claims given the ongoing challenges in Kashmir. She highlighted the harsh realities faced by Kashmiri leaders like Maqbool Bhat, who was executed in 1984, pointing out that the denial of proper funerals for such figures was part of a broader strategy to quell the Kashmiri spirit.
In her passionate plea, Mullick called on the youth to embrace a lifelong commitment to the Kashmiri struggle, to become vocal advocates for their cause on the global stage, and to ensure that the international community hears and responds to the plight of the Kashmiri people.
