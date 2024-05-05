Mushaal Hussein Mullick Praises Pakistan Army Chief’s Commitment to Kashmir Cause



Islamabad, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of imprisoned Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, commended Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir for his steadfast support of the Kashmiri struggle for self-determination in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).





According to Kashmir Media Service, during a statement in Islamabad, Mullick highlighted General Munir’s recent remarks affirming Pakistan’s ongoing “moral, political, and diplomatic support” to the Kashmiri people. She noted that his words offer inspiration and are likely to invigorate the Kashmiri freedom movement further.





Mullick emphasized that the Pakistani Army Chief’s statements serve as a reminder to Kashmiri activists that they are not alone in their quest for freedom, portraying a unified Pakistani support against what she described as Indian oppression. She also criticized the international community for its silence on the issue, suggesting that despite global inaction, the Kashmiri voice for freedom cannot be suppressed.





Additionally, Mullick addressed the status of Kashmir as an internationally recognized disputed territory, reiterating that its resolution should align with United Nations directives and the will of the Kashmiri people.





The statement also paid homage to Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehraie, a prominent Kashmiri leader, on the third anniversary of his death, who died in custody in a Jammu jail on May 5, 2021. Sehraie was noted for his role as chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir.

