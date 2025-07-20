Chairman of Nizam-e-Mustafa Party and former Federal Minister of Petroleum Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab strongly condemned the silence of the international community on the devastating situation in Gaza, saying that the Muslim world’s apathy towards Israeli atrocities in Gaza is deplorable. Addressing a gathering at Madina Masjid in Khudadad Colony, he cited official figures of over 57,000 deaths and 150,000 injured since the start of Israeli attacks in October 2023. Independent investigations suggest the death toll could exceed 100,000.
Millions of Palestinians are now homeless, lacking basic resources like food, clean water, and medical aid. Thousands of children are reportedly dying of hunger. Dr. Tayyab criticized the alleged apathy of the United Nations, human rights groups, and interfaith organizations towards the humanitarian crisis. He also accused “Judeo-Christian” institutions, anti-Islam groups, and major world powers of providing arms and financial aid to Israel.
The former minister urged Muslim leaders to immediately address the situation and expressed disappointment at their alleged inaction. Drawing parallels to the historical repentance of Hurr bin Yazid al-Riyahi during the Battle of Karbala, he encouraged similar reflection and a change in attitude. He advocated for non-violent protests and religious sermons condemning the aggression against Palestinians. Maulana Ghulam Mustafa also addressed the gathering.