In a tragic incident in Chikhaldara, Anand district of Gujarat, a young Muslim man was beaten to death during a cricket match.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, identified as Salman Hanifbhai Whora, he was beaten to death by a group of 15-20 men.
As per reports, Salman had intervened to help his friend Shoaib, who was being assaulted by the group during a cricket tournament’s final match.
Shoiab was attacked by Ghetto Parmar and Holo Parmar when Salman tried to come to his aid, however, he was then brutally beaten with bats, sticks and paddles, resulting in fatal injuries.
Mehul alias Gheto Dineshbhai Parmar, Kiran alias Holo Mafatbhai Parmar, and Mahendra alias Fulio Rameshbhai Vaghela were among those detained for their involvement in the fatal beating.
All the accused have been produced in court, which has granted their remand until July 1st for further investigation