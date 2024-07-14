Additional General Secretary of National Conference Sheikh Mustafa Kamal has denounced the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for preventing people from marching towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Naqshband Sahib, Srinagar, to pay tribute to the July 13, 1931 martyrs.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal chairing a party meeting in Srinagar said, ‘This egregious violation of our rights will not go unnoticed and people will teach a lesson to Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections. The 13th July martyrs demonstrated that non-violence and perseverance always triumph over oppression and tyranny in the end.’
On the occasion, a resolution was unanimously passed, denouncing the despicable act of the administration of disallowing the people to pay tributes to the martyrs at the Mazar-e-Shuhada at Naqshband sahib.