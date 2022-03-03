Mysterious murder of young Talha solved in Sialkot, friend turned out to be killer, killer arrested 

Lahore, March 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Sialkot Police has solved the mystery of blind murder of 12 year old Talha in 24 hours. CM Punjab Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan had taken notice of the incident and directed RPO Gujranwala to arrest the accused at the earliest.

According to details, the body of 12-year-old Talha was found in the area of Sialkot Sabz Pir police station yesterday. DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has formed a special team under supervision of SP investigation Sialkot Farooq Amjad to resolve this mysterious murder. Police team traced out the case within 24 hours and rounded up the accused.

The accused Abdullah son of Nawazish resident of Jamal Jand was a friend of Talha. The accused strangled Talha to death after sodomy. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to his crime. DPO Sialkot praised and announced to give appreciation letters to the police team for tracing and arresting the accused with help of scientific basis within 24 hours. He further said that timely delivery of justice to the affected family would be ensured in all cases and the accused would be punished while fulfilling the legal requirements.

