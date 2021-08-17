N.A Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination met

Islamabad, August 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):A meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held on 16th August, 2021 at 10:30 a.m in Committee Room No. 7, Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA.

2. The Committee discussed “The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021” (Government Bill) in detail. After detailed deliberations the Committee decided to review the draft of the Bill therefore, the Committee deferred “The Islamabad Healthcare Facilities Management Authority Bill, 2021” (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

3. The Committee further discussed “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) and “The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021 (Government Bill). After detailed deliberations on both the legislations, the Committee directed the Ministry to incorporate the amendments by consulting the stakeholders therefore, the Committee deferred “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) and “The Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) till its next meeting.

4. The Committee also discussed “The Islamabad Healthcare Regulations (Amendment) Bill, 2021” (moved by Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA). The Committee unanimously passed the said Bill as introduced in the National Assembly. The Committee deferred “The Islamabad Injured Persons Compulsory Treatment Bill, 2021” (moved by Syed Agha Rafiullah, MNA) till its next meeting.

5. The Committee was briefly apprised by the Ministry about the provision of Risk Allowance to the health workers. The SA to PM told the Committee that list of 12000 employees was forwarded to Finance Division but due to some objections, it returns back. He assured the Committee that in the next week, the risk allowance would be given to all 12000 employees. The Committee also directed the Nursing Council to submit the complete list of registered colleges along with the detail of MSN degree holders in the next meeting of the Committee.

6. The following MNAs, Dr. Haider Ali Khan, Mr. Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Mr. Jai Parkash, Mr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr. Ms. Zille Huma, Ms. Fozia Behram, Professor Shahnaz Naseer Baloch, Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Mr. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Samina Matloob, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, Mr. Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Mr. James Iqbal, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa, along with Syed Agha Rafiullah, and Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mover of the Bill attended the meeting.

